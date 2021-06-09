China and Indonesia conduct joint naval exercises in the waters off Jakarta in May. Photo: Handout China and Indonesia conduct joint naval exercises in the waters off Jakarta in May. Photo: Handout
China and Indonesia conduct joint naval exercises in the waters off Jakarta in May. Photo: Handout
Indonesia inching closer to Beijing, if South China Sea doesn’t ‘blow up’ ties

  • A high-level dialogue between China and Indonesia aims to boost their relationship in areas including Covid-19 vaccines and Belt and Road projects, in a move that could speed up Chinese investment in the country
  • But Indonesia remains wary of Chinese ‘assertiveness’, experts say, and Bejing’s actions in Xinjiang and at sea could yet prove sticking points

Resty Woro Yuniar
Updated: 10:07pm, 9 Jun, 2021

