China and Indonesia conduct joint naval exercises in the waters off Jakarta in May. Photo: Handout
Indonesia inching closer to Beijing, if South China Sea doesn’t ‘blow up’ ties
- A high-level dialogue between China and Indonesia aims to boost their relationship in areas including Covid-19 vaccines and Belt and Road projects, in a move that could speed up Chinese investment in the country
- But Indonesia remains wary of Chinese ‘assertiveness’, experts say, and Bejing’s actions in Xinjiang and at sea could yet prove sticking points
