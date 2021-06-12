Women, reportedly wives of Islamic State fighters, in the al-Hol camp in northeastern Syria. Photo: AFP
Analysis |
As US withdraws, Afghanistan’s lure returns for Southeast Asian extremists – women and children included
- Isis is seeking a new safe haven after being ousted from Syria and Iraq. An Afghanistan no longer propped up by the West presents it a tempting opportunity
- Southeast Asian fighters will be drawn to the idea of emulating mujahideen veterans, but this time around the apocalyptic vision of Isis will be more inclusive. Women and children are invited, too
Topic | Afghanistan
Women, reportedly wives of Islamic State fighters, in the al-Hol camp in northeastern Syria. Photo: AFP