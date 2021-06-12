Narinder Batra, the chief of the IOA, said the body was going ahead with manufacturing kits and looking for new sponsors. Photo: AFP Narinder Batra, the chief of the IOA, said the body was going ahead with manufacturing kits and looking for new sponsors. Photo: AFP
India’s Tokyo 2020 Olympics quest overshadowed by controversy over Chinese sponsor Li-Ning

  • The Indian Olympic Committee is searching for a new sponsor and kit after dropping the Chinese brand amid public anger
  • Top badminton player Jwala Gutta, who was sponsored by Li-Ning, said the timing was unfortunate and the athletes must be protected

Kunal Purohit
Kunal Purohit in Mumbai

Updated: 7:51pm, 12 Jun, 2021

