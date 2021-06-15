The Conference of Rulers is set to meet in Malaysia’s Royal Palace, Kuala Lumpur, on Wednesday. Photo: EPA The Conference of Rulers is set to meet in Malaysia’s Royal Palace, Kuala Lumpur, on Wednesday. Photo: EPA
The Conference of Rulers is set to meet in Malaysia’s Royal Palace, Kuala Lumpur, on Wednesday. Photo: EPA
Malaysia
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Malaysia’s sultans to meet as public anger against Muhyiddin government grows

  • The country’s sultans are set to convene on Wednesday, with analysts believing they are likely to state a preference for parliament to be reconvened
  • The coronavirus-related emergency and growing public dissatisfaction with the current administration are also expected to be on the Conference of Rulers agenda

Topic |   Malaysia
Norman Goh
Norman Goh in Kuala Lumpur

Updated: 9:46am, 15 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The Conference of Rulers is set to meet in Malaysia’s Royal Palace, Kuala Lumpur, on Wednesday. Photo: EPA The Conference of Rulers is set to meet in Malaysia’s Royal Palace, Kuala Lumpur, on Wednesday. Photo: EPA
The Conference of Rulers is set to meet in Malaysia’s Royal Palace, Kuala Lumpur, on Wednesday. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE