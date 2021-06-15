Dickson Yeo was detained under Singapore’s Internal Security Act on January 29. Photo: Facebook Dickson Yeo was detained under Singapore’s Internal Security Act on January 29. Photo: Facebook
Dickson Yeo was detained under Singapore’s Internal Security Act on January 29. Photo: Facebook
Singapore
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Singapore academic Dickson Yeo, who spied on the US for China, detained by island nation’s authorities

  • The 40-year-old, who had completed a 14-month jail term in the US, was taken into custody under Singapore’s Internal Security Act in January
  • Yeo had been tasked with sourcing information and providing reports on issues of interest to Chinese intelligence, including material relating to the city state

Topic |   Singapore
Dewey Sim
Dewey Sim in Singapore

Updated: 2:32pm, 15 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Dickson Yeo was detained under Singapore’s Internal Security Act on January 29. Photo: Facebook Dickson Yeo was detained under Singapore’s Internal Security Act on January 29. Photo: Facebook
Dickson Yeo was detained under Singapore’s Internal Security Act on January 29. Photo: Facebook
READ FULL ARTICLE