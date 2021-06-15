A French FREMM frigate. According to the website of Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri, Indonesia has signed a contract to purchase six new FREMM multipurpose frigates and two used Maestrale-class frigates. Photo: AFP A French FREMM frigate. According to the website of Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri, Indonesia has signed a contract to purchase six new FREMM multipurpose frigates and two used Maestrale-class frigates. Photo: AFP
South China Sea
Indonesia to buy 8 Italian frigates and hike defence spending as China tensions rise

  • Jakarta is planning a massive boost in defence spending, with a leaked document suggesting a budget of US$124 billion over five years – three times the previous level
  • Need to modernise fleet has been highlighted by sinking of the submarine KRI Nanggala and increasing Chinese activity near the Natuna Islands, experts say

Resty Woro Yuniar
Updated: 6:45pm, 15 Jun, 2021

