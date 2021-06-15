Vials of the Comirnaty Covid-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer/BioNTech are seen defrosting in a hospital earlier this year. Photo: AP
Coronavirus vaccines: will Hong Kong answer the Philippines’ plea for city’s excess supplies?
- The Philippines’ top diplomat said on Twitter on Monday that he had appealed to the city’s leader ‘to donate or sell excess vaccines before they expire’
- Hong Kong’s government did not confirm if it had received such a request – but specialists say liability would be a ‘key concern’ if a deal went ahead
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Vials of the Comirnaty Covid-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer/BioNTech are seen defrosting in a hospital earlier this year. Photo: AP