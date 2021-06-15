Vials of the Comirnaty Covid-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer/BioNTech are seen defrosting in a hospital earlier this year. Photo: AP Vials of the Comirnaty Covid-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer/BioNTech are seen defrosting in a hospital earlier this year. Photo: AP
Vials of the Comirnaty Covid-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer/BioNTech are seen defrosting in a hospital earlier this year. Photo: AP
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Coronavirus vaccines: will Hong Kong answer the Philippines’ plea for city’s excess supplies?

  • The Philippines’ top diplomat said on Twitter on Monday that he had appealed to the city’s leader ‘to donate or sell excess vaccines before they expire’
  • Hong Kong’s government did not confirm if it had received such a request – but specialists say liability would be a ‘key concern’ if a deal went ahead

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Raissa Robles
Raissa Robles in Manila

Updated: 8:01pm, 15 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Vials of the Comirnaty Covid-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer/BioNTech are seen defrosting in a hospital earlier this year. Photo: AP Vials of the Comirnaty Covid-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer/BioNTech are seen defrosting in a hospital earlier this year. Photo: AP
Vials of the Comirnaty Covid-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer/BioNTech are seen defrosting in a hospital earlier this year. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE