Relatives of victims of extrajudicial killings at a memorial mass at the Philippine Human Rights Commission office in Manila. Photo: AFP
Arrests within months if ICC crimes against humanity probe into Rodrigo Duterte’s drug war goes ahead: rights lawyer
- The International Criminal Court prosecutor Fatou Bensouda has asked for an investigation into the Philippine government, saying there is reason to believe it ‘deliberately’ killed up to 30,000 Filipinos in the crackdown between 2016 and 2019
- Experts say action by the court could now be swift and while the Duterte administration has vowed not to cooperate, it will not be able to bar the probe from proceeding
