Relatives of victims of extrajudicial killings at a memorial mass at the Philippine Human Rights Commission office in Manila. Photo: AFP Relatives of victims of extrajudicial killings at a memorial mass at the Philippine Human Rights Commission office in Manila. Photo: AFP
Relatives of victims of extrajudicial killings at a memorial mass at the Philippine Human Rights Commission office in Manila. Photo: AFP
The Philippines
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Arrests within months if ICC crimes against humanity probe into Rodrigo Duterte’s drug war goes ahead: rights lawyer

  • The International Criminal Court prosecutor Fatou Bensouda has asked for an investigation into the Philippine government, saying there is reason to believe it ‘deliberately’ killed up to 30,000 Filipinos in the crackdown between 2016 and 2019
  • Experts say action by the court could now be swift and while the Duterte administration has vowed not to cooperate, it will not be able to bar the probe from proceeding

Topic |   The Philippines
Alan RoblesRaissa Robles
Alan Robles  and Raissa Robles

Updated: 11:02pm, 15 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Relatives of victims of extrajudicial killings at a memorial mass at the Philippine Human Rights Commission office in Manila. Photo: AFP Relatives of victims of extrajudicial killings at a memorial mass at the Philippine Human Rights Commission office in Manila. Photo: AFP
Relatives of victims of extrajudicial killings at a memorial mass at the Philippine Human Rights Commission office in Manila. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE