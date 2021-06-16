Airport workers in Japan load Covid-19 vaccines into a plane bound for Taiwan earlier this month. Vietnam is set to receive 1 million doses on Wednesday. Photo: Taiwan Economic and Cultural Representative Office in Japan/Handout via Reuters Airport workers in Japan load Covid-19 vaccines into a plane bound for Taiwan earlier this month. Vietnam is set to receive 1 million doses on Wednesday. Photo: Taiwan Economic and Cultural Representative Office in Japan/Handout via Reuters
Airport workers in Japan load Covid-19 vaccines into a plane bound for Taiwan earlier this month. Vietnam is set to receive 1 million doses on Wednesday. Photo: Taiwan Economic and Cultural Representative Office in Japan/Handout via Reuters
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Coronavirus: can Japan counter China’s vaccine diplomacy with Southeast Asian donations?

  • Wednesday’s shipment of 1 million AstraZeneca doses to Vietnam will be followed by donations to Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines and Thailand, Tokyo said
  • Analysts described the move as ‘not purely a power play’ – while noting that Japan had geopolitical concerns and was keen to raise its profile in the region

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Julian Ryall
Julian Ryall in Tokyo

Updated: 8:11am, 16 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Airport workers in Japan load Covid-19 vaccines into a plane bound for Taiwan earlier this month. Vietnam is set to receive 1 million doses on Wednesday. Photo: Taiwan Economic and Cultural Representative Office in Japan/Handout via Reuters Airport workers in Japan load Covid-19 vaccines into a plane bound for Taiwan earlier this month. Vietnam is set to receive 1 million doses on Wednesday. Photo: Taiwan Economic and Cultural Representative Office in Japan/Handout via Reuters
Airport workers in Japan load Covid-19 vaccines into a plane bound for Taiwan earlier this month. Vietnam is set to receive 1 million doses on Wednesday. Photo: Taiwan Economic and Cultural Representative Office in Japan/Handout via Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE