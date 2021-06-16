Malaysia’s King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah. Photo: AFP
Malaysian king says urgent parliamentary debate needed on Covid-19 exit strategy
- Statement, which follows meeting of the heads of the country’s nine royal families, appears to contradict Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, who said legislature could not sit until September
- Muhyiddin’s administration is under fire for its failure to control a third wave of the coronavirus despite having assumed vast powers by declaring a state of emergency
