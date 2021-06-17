A couple walk past wall murals in a back alley in the Chinatown area of Singapore. Photo: AFP A couple walk past wall murals in a back alley in the Chinatown area of Singapore. Photo: AFP
Leo Suryadinata
Opinion

From Indonesia to Singapore, China’s rise is affecting ethnic identities in Southeast Asia

  • In the 21st century, Beijing’s policy has been to encourage Chinese overseas to be oriented towards China and serve Beijing’s interests
  • This policy can impact ethnic Chinese identities in the region, and cause tensions that undermine domestic political and economic stability

Updated: 1:00pm, 17 Jun, 2021

