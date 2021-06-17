The Australian and Chinese flags. Photo: Shutterstock The Australian and Chinese flags. Photo: Shutterstock
The Australian and Chinese flags. Photo: Shutterstock
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Australians ‘not willing to give up’ on China despite growing mistrust, survey finds

  • Increased foreign influence and security threat from China are concerns for most Australians, finds annual survey by the Australia-China Relations Institute and the Centre for Business Intelligence & Data Analytics
  • While six in 10 respondents believe Australia should keep trying to have a strong relationship with China, the same proportion wants Canberra to take a tougher stance, leading researchers to say the findings show a ‘complicated picture’

Topic |   China-Australia relations
Su-Lin Tan
Su-Lin Tan

Updated: 1:59pm, 17 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The Australian and Chinese flags. Photo: Shutterstock The Australian and Chinese flags. Photo: Shutterstock
The Australian and Chinese flags. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE