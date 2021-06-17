Analysts view Japan’s submarine capabilities as an effective way for the country to defend its national security and back up the US and other allies in the event of a maritime conflict with China. Photo: EPA
Japan to outline Taiwan’s strategic importance, concerns over China’s maritime strength in defence white paper
- The annual report, expected to be released next month, mentions the self-ruled island for the first time and describes stability in the Taiwan Strait as crucial for Japan
- It comes as the US and its allies have warned Beijing about its rising military pressure on Taipei
Topic | Japan
Analysts view Japan’s submarine capabilities as an effective way for the country to defend its national security and back up the US and other allies in the event of a maritime conflict with China. Photo: EPA