Analysts view Japan’s submarine capabilities as an effective way for the country to defend its national security and back up the US and other allies in the event of a maritime conflict with China. Photo: EPA Analysts view Japan’s submarine capabilities as an effective way for the country to defend its national security and back up the US and other allies in the event of a maritime conflict with China. Photo: EPA
Japan to outline Taiwan’s strategic importance, concerns over China’s maritime strength in defence white paper

  • The annual report, expected to be released next month, mentions the self-ruled island for the first time and describes stability in the Taiwan Strait as crucial for Japan
  • It comes as the US and its allies have warned Beijing about its rising military pressure on Taipei

Julian Ryall
Julian Ryall

Updated: 8:21pm, 17 Jun, 2021

