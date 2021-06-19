Despite laws aimed at curbing acts that damage social harmony, Singapore is no stranger to bouts of self-reflection on the matter of race. Photo: AFP
Racist violence sparks soul-searching in Singapore: ‘Why is this still happening?’
- Episodes of racial intolerance have fuelled soul-searching in Singapore, where a wide-ranging debate on race is playing out online
- Some critics blame imported ‘foreign ideas’ for sowing dissent, but scholars say the younger generation is unafraid of the vocabulary of global racial discourse
