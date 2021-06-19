A pedestrian with an umbrella passes in front of Taipei 101 tower in Taipei, Taiwan. Photo: Bloomberg A pedestrian with an umbrella passes in front of Taipei 101 tower in Taipei, Taiwan. Photo: Bloomberg
G7 support a boost to Taiwan’s importance but could threaten its security

  • The unprecedented show of international support for Taipei at the G7 presents both opportunities and risks, observers said
  • Diplomatic rhetoric could give impression the island is unsafe for investors – and push Beijing into a ‘one-sided unification attempt by force’

Maria Siow
Updated: 5:24pm, 19 Jun, 2021

