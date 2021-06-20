Rohingya refugee Mohammad Ismail sits amid the charred remains of his family’s shelter in New Delhi, in front of the community’s burnt-out mosque. Photo: Adnan Bhat Rohingya refugee Mohammad Ismail sits amid the charred remains of his family’s shelter in New Delhi, in front of the community’s burnt-out mosque. Photo: Adnan Bhat
Rohingya refugee Mohammad Ismail sits amid the charred remains of his family’s shelter in New Delhi, in front of the community’s burnt-out mosque. Photo: Adnan Bhat
India
New Delhi shanty town blaze exposes plight of India’s Rohingya refugees

  • Some 57 Rohingya families were left homeless after a fire ripped through their shanty town on the outskirts of the Indian capital last weekend
  • The state government, controlled by a BJP that has repeatedly referred to Rohingya refugees as illegal infiltrators, has not allowed them to rebuild

Adnan Bhat in New Delhi

Updated: 9:00pm, 20 Jun, 2021

