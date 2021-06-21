Sung Kim, US special envoy for North Korea, during talks on Monday in Seoul. Photo: DPA Sung Kim, US special envoy for North Korea, during talks on Monday in Seoul. Photo: DPA
Sung Kim, US special envoy for North Korea, during talks on Monday in Seoul. Photo: DPA
North Korea
This Week in Asia /  Politics

US ready for talks ‘anytime, anywhere’ with North Korea: Biden’s nuclear envoy

  • Sung Kim, after discussions with his counterparts from Seoul and Tokyo, says Washington hopes Pyongyang will respond positively to its outreach
  • Their meeting came days after Kim Jong-un said North Korea was ready for ‘both dialogue and confrontation’

Topic |   North Korea
BloombergPark Chan-kyong
Bloomberg  and Park Chan-kyong

Updated: 3:32pm, 21 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Sung Kim, US special envoy for North Korea, during talks on Monday in Seoul. Photo: DPA Sung Kim, US special envoy for North Korea, during talks on Monday in Seoul. Photo: DPA
Sung Kim, US special envoy for North Korea, during talks on Monday in Seoul. Photo: DPA
READ FULL ARTICLE