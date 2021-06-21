Sung Kim, US special envoy for North Korea, during talks on Monday in Seoul. Photo: DPA
US ready for talks ‘anytime, anywhere’ with North Korea: Biden’s nuclear envoy
- Sung Kim, after discussions with his counterparts from Seoul and Tokyo, says Washington hopes Pyongyang will respond positively to its outreach
- Their meeting came days after Kim Jong-un said North Korea was ready for ‘both dialogue and confrontation’
Topic | North Korea
Sung Kim, US special envoy for North Korea, during talks on Monday in Seoul. Photo: DPA