Kim Yo-jong, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, pictured at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea. Photo: AP Kim Yo-jong, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, pictured at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea. Photo: AP
Kim Yo-jong, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, pictured at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea. Photo: AP
North Korea
This Week in Asia /  Politics

US set for ‘disappointment’ as it seeks North Korea talks’ restart, Kim Jong-un’s sister says

  • Kim Yo-jong made the remarks in response to the US national security adviser’s recent comment that ‘interesting signals’ were coming from Pyongyang
  • Observers said her statement implied that Washington needed to come up with ‘more concrete and palatable offers’ before North Korea will return to dialogue

Topic |   North Korea
Associated PressPark Chan-kyong
Associated Press  and Park Chan-kyong in Seoul

Updated: 1:31pm, 22 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Kim Yo-jong, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, pictured at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea. Photo: AP Kim Yo-jong, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, pictured at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea. Photo: AP
Kim Yo-jong, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, pictured at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE