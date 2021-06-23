Members of an anti-Olympics protest group display a banner during a march held earlier this month against Tokyo hosting the 2020 Games. Photo: Reuters
Tokyo 2020 Olympics: ‘never too late’ to cancel say protesters as hundreds plan anti-Games rally with a month to go
- An alliance of 15 groups, including ‘Cancel the 2020 Olympic Disaster’, plan to protest against the Games in Tokyo on Wednesday
- They want the sporting spectacle called off. Medical groups have also voiced their concerns about holding it amid the coronavirus pandemic
