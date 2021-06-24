Flags from the Pacific Islands countries, which are facing being caught up in the increasing rivalry between China and the US. Photo: AFP
Pacific Islands fear fallout as US and China jostle for geopolitical influence in region
- The 14 smaller countries especially are concerned about division, debt burdens and being caught up in the growing rivalry between the two
- But analysts say they could also leverage the interests of external powers to drive their own security agenda, especially if they remain united
Topic | Pacific nations
Flags from the Pacific Islands countries, which are facing being caught up in the increasing rivalry between China and the US. Photo: AFP