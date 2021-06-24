Flags from the Pacific Islands countries, which are facing being caught up in the increasing rivalry between China and the US. Photo: AFP Flags from the Pacific Islands countries, which are facing being caught up in the increasing rivalry between China and the US. Photo: AFP
Pacific nations
Pacific Islands fear fallout as US and China jostle for geopolitical influence in region

  • The 14 smaller countries especially are concerned about division, debt burdens and being caught up in the growing rivalry between the two
  • But analysts say they could also leverage the interests of external powers to drive their own security agenda, especially if they remain united

Joshua Mcdonald
Joshua Mcdonald

Updated: 5:08am, 24 Jun, 2021

