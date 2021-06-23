US Marines pictured in an amphibious assault vehicle during an exercise in Zambales province, Philippines. Photo: Reuters US Marines pictured in an amphibious assault vehicle during an exercise in Zambales province, Philippines. Photo: Reuters
US Marines pictured in an amphibious assault vehicle during an exercise in Zambales province, Philippines. Photo: Reuters
The Philippines
This Week in Asia /  Politics

US-Philippine VFA military pact ‘in limbo’ until Duterte leaves office

  • The termination of the Visiting Forces Agreement, which allows US soldiers to train in the Philippines, has been put off multiple times
  • The status of the 23-year-old pact is in limbo due to Duterte’s antipathy towards the US, but there is pressure from the Philippine military and two key officials to keep the VFA

Topic |   The Philippines
Alan Robles
Alan Robles

Updated: 9:44pm, 23 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
US Marines pictured in an amphibious assault vehicle during an exercise in Zambales province, Philippines. Photo: Reuters US Marines pictured in an amphibious assault vehicle during an exercise in Zambales province, Philippines. Photo: Reuters
US Marines pictured in an amphibious assault vehicle during an exercise in Zambales province, Philippines. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE