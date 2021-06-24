Benigno Aquino III reviews honour guards during the Philippine Navy's 118th anniversary at a port in Manila, Philippines, in 2016. Photo: EPA Benigno Aquino III reviews honour guards during the Philippine Navy's 118th anniversary at a port in Manila, Philippines, in 2016. Photo: EPA
Tributes pour in for Benigno Aquino, the Philippine president who stood up to China

  • Aquino, who died on Thursday, has been hailed for his legacy of economic growth and Manila’s 2016 arbitral victory over Beijing in the South China Sea dispute
  • His death has also sparked social-media speculation that his sister Kris will continue the family’s storied political legacy in next year’s election

Raissa RoblesAlan Robles
Raissa Robles  and Alan Robles

Updated: 11:19pm, 24 Jun, 2021

