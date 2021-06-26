Myanmar’s Senior General Min Aung Hlaing. Photo: Reuters
Russia keeps Myanmar general Min Aung Hlaing at arms length: close enough to sell weapons to, but short of a full embrace
- The Kremlin did not grant Min Aung Hlaing, the mastermind of Myanmar’s coup, the full diplomatic traditions accorded to heads of state during his four-day visit.
- But experts say his reception was no snub. Russia appreciates a big-spending buyer of its military equipment and sees a chance to rattle the West. Min Aung Hlaing meanwhile was keen to show China is not his only friend
Topic | Myanmar
Myanmar’s Senior General Min Aung Hlaing. Photo: Reuters