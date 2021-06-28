The US was the only country in the top tier of the report’s ranking, denoting it had ‘world-leading strengths’ in all the metrics. Photo: Shutterstock The US was the only country in the top tier of the report’s ranking, denoting it had ‘world-leading strengths’ in all the metrics. Photo: Shutterstock
The US was the only country in the top tier of the report’s ranking, denoting it had ‘world-leading strengths’ in all the metrics. Photo: Shutterstock
Cybersecurity
This Week in Asia /  Politics

US remains the world’s dominant power in cyberspace but China is catching up, report says

  • The IISS report assessed 15 countries’ core intelligence powers, leadership in global cyberspace affairs, security and resilience as well as offensive capabilities
  • US has been building dominance in cyberspace since the 1990s, and its power has been amplified by intelligence-sharing networks such as the Five Eyes alliance

Topic |   Cybersecurity
Dewey Sim
Dewey Sim in Singapore

Updated: 7:01am, 28 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The US was the only country in the top tier of the report’s ranking, denoting it had ‘world-leading strengths’ in all the metrics. Photo: Shutterstock The US was the only country in the top tier of the report’s ranking, denoting it had ‘world-leading strengths’ in all the metrics. Photo: Shutterstock
The US was the only country in the top tier of the report’s ranking, denoting it had ‘world-leading strengths’ in all the metrics. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE