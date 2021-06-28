The US was the only country in the top tier of the report’s ranking, denoting it had ‘world-leading strengths’ in all the metrics. Photo: Shutterstock
US remains the world’s dominant power in cyberspace but China is catching up, report says
- The IISS report assessed 15 countries’ core intelligence powers, leadership in global cyberspace affairs, security and resilience as well as offensive capabilities
- US has been building dominance in cyberspace since the 1990s, and its power has been amplified by intelligence-sharing networks such as the Five Eyes alliance
Topic | Cybersecurity
The US was the only country in the top tier of the report’s ranking, denoting it had ‘world-leading strengths’ in all the metrics. Photo: Shutterstock