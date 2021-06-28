South Korea’s navy will send a 4,400 ton-class destroyer to the Talisman Sabre exercise. Photo: EPA
South Korea sends troops, destroyer to US-Australia military exercise for first time
- The Talisman Sabre war games are widely seen as sending a strong message to an increasingly assertive China
- South Korea’s participation is likely to raise eyebrows in Beijing but an analyst said China’s response would probably be muted
Topic | South Korea
South Korea’s navy will send a 4,400 ton-class destroyer to the Talisman Sabre exercise. Photo: EPA