Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden shake hands on June 16. Photo: AP
A closer US and Russia makes India hopeful. China, not so much
- India hopes the Biden-Putin summit will make balancing US-Russia ties easier – but taking delivery of Russian missile systems against US wishes could test that
- Analysts say China may fear the US is trying to do a ‘Kissinger in reverse’, while also noting that Russia ‘won’t get played by the US so easily’
Topic | US-India relations
