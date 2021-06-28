Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden shake hands on June 16. Photo: AP Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden shake hands on June 16. Photo: AP
A closer US and Russia makes India hopeful. China, not so much

  • India hopes the Biden-Putin summit will make balancing US-Russia ties easier – but taking delivery of Russian missile systems against US wishes could test that
  • Analysts say China may fear the US is trying to do a ‘Kissinger in reverse’, while also noting that Russia ‘won’t get played by the US so easily’

Topic |   US-India relations
Pranay Sharma
Pranay Sharma in New Delhi

Updated: 6:15pm, 28 Jun, 2021

