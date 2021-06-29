A US soldier looks out over Tokyo from the back of a military transport helicopter in 2019. Photo: Reuters A US soldier looks out over Tokyo from the back of a military transport helicopter in 2019. Photo: Reuters
Japan sends US military 178 complaints about low-flying helicopters over Tokyo

  • US military helicopters have long been exempt from Japanese laws that set a minimum safe altitude for civilian aircraft
  • This is causing issues at Hardy Barracks, a US military facility in the heart of the Japanese capital whose heliport is a travel hub for US officials

Julian Ryall
Julian Ryall in Tokyo

Updated: 7:00am, 29 Jun, 2021

