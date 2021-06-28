Indonesian troops are inspected at a military base in the Riau islands. The country has received millions in military education and training funds from the US in the last year. Photo: AFP
US funds Indonesian maritime training centre at edge of South China Sea to counter ‘domestic and transnational crime’
- Funding for the new US$3.5 million centre in Batam, in Indonesia’s Riau Islands, reaffirms Washington’s status as Jakarta’s closest defence and security partner
- Like its neighbours, Jakarta is caught in the middle of rising US-China competition but is benefiting from it by maintaining good relations with both
Topic | Indonesia
Indonesian troops are inspected at a military base in the Riau islands. The country has received millions in military education and training funds from the US in the last year. Photo: AFP