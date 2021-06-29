Buyers inspect pieces of jade at a market in Mandalay, Myanmar. Photo: Reuters
China urged to join boycott of Myanmar’s jade industry
- Multi-year investigation by campaign group Global Witness finds up to 90 per cent of the country’s jade is being smuggled out, most of it into China
- Group wants an international boycott of the industry to cut off funding to Min Aung Hlaing’s military government, which seized power in a February coup
Buyers inspect pieces of jade at a market in Mandalay, Myanmar. Photo: Reuters