Buyers inspect pieces of jade at a market in Mandalay, Myanmar. Photo: Reuters Buyers inspect pieces of jade at a market in Mandalay, Myanmar. Photo: Reuters
China urged to join boycott of Myanmar’s jade industry

  • Multi-year investigation by campaign group Global Witness finds up to 90 per cent of the country’s jade is being smuggled out, most of it into China
  • Group wants an international boycott of the industry to cut off funding to Min Aung Hlaing’s military government, which seized power in a February coup

Topic |   Myanmar’s changing ties with China
Maria Siow
Updated: 1:00pm, 29 Jun, 2021

