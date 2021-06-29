Oh Keo-don, left, arrives at a court to attend his trial on sexual harassment allegations in the southern port Busan on Tuesday. Photo: Yonhap via AFP Oh Keo-don, left, arrives at a court to attend his trial on sexual harassment allegations in the southern port Busan on Tuesday. Photo: Yonhap via AFP
South Korean ex-mayor jailed for sexual harassment in fresh blow to President Moon Jae-in’s Democratic Party

  • Oh Keo-don, 72, is the third head of a provincial government in South Korea to have become ensnared in a sexual assault case in as many years
  • The late mayor of Seoul Park Won-soon and former South Chungcheong Governor Ahn Hee-jung, both Democratic Party members, were also accused

Park Chan-kyong
Park Chan-kyong

Updated: 4:38pm, 29 Jun, 2021

