Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin speaks during the announcement of an economic recovery package on June 28. Photo: DPA Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin speaks during the announcement of an economic recovery package on June 28. Photo: DPA
Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin speaks during the announcement of an economic recovery package on June 28. Photo: DPA
Malaysia
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Is Muhyiddin risking a constitutional crisis amid Malaysian king’s calls to reconvene parliament?

  • Malaysia’s parliament was suspended in January after Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin declared a state of emergency over Covid-19
  • Sultan Abdullah has issued three statements on the matter, as constitutional experts debate whether the monarch has the power to recall parliament

Topic |   Malaysia
Bhavan Jaipragas
Bhavan Jaipragas

Updated: 6:42pm, 29 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin speaks during the announcement of an economic recovery package on June 28. Photo: DPA Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin speaks during the announcement of an economic recovery package on June 28. Photo: DPA
Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin speaks during the announcement of an economic recovery package on June 28. Photo: DPA
READ FULL ARTICLE