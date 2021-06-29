Philippine coastguard personnel aboard the BRP Cabra monitor Chinese vessels anchored at Sabina Shoal, a South China Sea outcrop claimed by both Manila and Beijing. Photo: AFP
Philippines has a secret weapon in its South China Sea tussle with Beijing: the female voice
- Specially trained female radio operators dubbed the Angels of the Sea will be tasked with keeping vessels from China and elsewhere out of Philippine-claimed territory in the disputed waterway
- Mastermind of the scheme claims Asians’ matriarchal mindset means their voices will carry the authority of a wife or mother and will help to ease tensions. But some feminists aren’t impressed
