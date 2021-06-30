Students walk near a university campus in Sydney, Australia. File photo: AP
Chinese students in Australia face surveillance, intimidation for views: rights group
- Human Rights Watch said there was an ‘atmosphere of fear’ for pro-democracy Hongkonger and mainland Chinese students, and Australian universities had not upheld academic freedom
- It also raised concerns about the tone of Australia’s debate on foreign interference given rising anti-Asian discrimination and portrayals of Chinese students as ‘unthinking’ defenders of the CCP
