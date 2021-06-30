Tugboats guide India’s domestically-built aircraft carrier INS Vikrant as it leaves the Cochin Shipyard after its launch ceremony in 2013. Sea trials are expected to begin next month. Photo: AFP
India’s second aircraft carrier INS Vikrant has China in its sights
- Sea trials of the warship are to begin as early as next month as New Delhi seeks to counter China’s growing influence in the Indian Ocean
- India’s first domestically developed carrier will boost its offensive and surveillance capabilities, redefine its role in the Quad and make a statement about its technological prowess, experts say
Topic | China-India relations
