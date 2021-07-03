Militiamen join Afghan security forces during a gathering in Kabul, Afghanistan, as the US prepares to withdraw. Photo: AP Militiamen join Afghan security forces during a gathering in Kabul, Afghanistan, as the US prepares to withdraw. Photo: AP
Militiamen join Afghan security forces during a gathering in Kabul, Afghanistan, as the US prepares to withdraw. Photo: AP
Afghanistan
This Week in Asia /  Politics

As US withdrawal opens Pandora’s Box in Afghanistan, Pakistan and China are in the firing line

  • As the Taliban captures swathes of territory, fears are growing that the government and its demoralised military are heading for a swift collapse
  • Amid the chaos, previously defeated insurgent groups with bones to pick against both Pakistan and China are once more on the rise

Topic |   Afghanistan
Tom Hussain
Tom Hussain

Updated: 12:49pm, 3 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Militiamen join Afghan security forces during a gathering in Kabul, Afghanistan, as the US prepares to withdraw. Photo: AP Militiamen join Afghan security forces during a gathering in Kabul, Afghanistan, as the US prepares to withdraw. Photo: AP
Militiamen join Afghan security forces during a gathering in Kabul, Afghanistan, as the US prepares to withdraw. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE