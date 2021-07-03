An Indian paramilitary soldier in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir. Photo: AP
analysis | India-Pakistan ceasefire threatened by drone attack, just as Afghanistan and China border heat up
- Concerns rise after explosives dropped on Indian Air Force base, wounding two
- Each country faces possibility of conflicts on two fronts; Pakistan must manage the fallout from the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, while India remains locked in a Himalayan stand-off with China
