An Indian paramilitary soldier in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir. Photo: AP An Indian paramilitary soldier in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir. Photo: AP
An Indian paramilitary soldier in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir. Photo: AP
India
This Week in Asia /  Politics

analysis | India-Pakistan ceasefire threatened by drone attack, just as Afghanistan and China border heat up

  • Concerns rise after explosives dropped on Indian Air Force base, wounding two
  • Each country faces possibility of conflicts on two fronts; Pakistan must manage the fallout from the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, while India remains locked in a Himalayan stand-off with China

Topic |   India
Pranay Sharma
Pranay Sharma

Updated: 9:15pm, 3 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
An Indian paramilitary soldier in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir. Photo: AP An Indian paramilitary soldier in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir. Photo: AP
An Indian paramilitary soldier in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE