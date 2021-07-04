Indonesian soldiers are deployed to the Papua region after violent protests broke out in 2019. Photo: Reuters Indonesian soldiers are deployed to the Papua region after violent protests broke out in 2019. Photo: Reuters
For Indonesia’s restive Papua region, will Biden’s human rights focus bring any change?

  • Indonesia is pouring more troops into Papua, which has experienced a bloody separatist movement since the 1960s
  • Washington may overlook rights abuses for stable ties with Jakarta, given its mineral riches and importance to the US Indo-Pacific Security Strategy

Natalia Laurensia Carmelia Yewen
Natalia Laurensia Carmelia Yewen in Papua

Updated: 1:00pm, 4 Jul, 2021

