A policeman inspects the site of the June 23 car bomb that killed three people in Lahore. Photo: AFP
Pakistan
Suspicions rise of Indian involvement in car bomb at Pakistani jihadi Hafiz Saeed’s home

  • Target and timing of attack, which came as Indian leader Narendra Modi met Kashmiri political parties, sets alarm bells ringing
  • ‘This could be a glimpse of the India-Pakistan proxy war in post-US Afghanistan,’ analyst says

Tom Hussain
Updated: 3:00pm, 3 Jul, 2021

