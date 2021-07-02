Relatives at the grave of a Covid-19 victim in Jakarta, Indonesia. Photo: EPA Relatives at the grave of a Covid-19 victim in Jakarta, Indonesia. Photo: EPA
Relatives at the grave of a Covid-19 victim in Jakarta, Indonesia. Photo: EPA
Coronavirus: Indonesia defends use of China’s Sinovac amid surge in Delta variant

  • The country posted record highs of more than 25,000 infections and 539 deaths on Friday
  • Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin says the problem is not the vaccine, but the mutant strain. Sinovac is the only manufacturer to have kept to its commitment, he adds

Resty Woro Yuniar
Updated: 8:53pm, 2 Jul, 2021

