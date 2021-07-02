Buildings and cars burn after a bomb blast in the tourist site of Kuta, Bali, in October 2002. Photo: AFP
Bali bomber’s day in court brings new headache for US as it tries to put Guantanamo in the past
- The case of Hambali, who is also accused of the Marriott hotel bombing, has put a US military court in a no-win situation, expert says
- Proceeding to a full trial risks embarrassing the US as evidence against him would be compromised by claims of torture at Guantanamo Bay
Topic | Terrorism
Buildings and cars burn after a bomb blast in the tourist site of Kuta, Bali, in October 2002. Photo: AFP