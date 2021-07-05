North Korean leader Kim Jong-un speaks during a Workers’ Party meeting in Pyongyang in a photograph provided by North Korea on June 18. Photo: AP
How will ‘emaciated’ Kim Jong-un ride out a famine in North Korea? With China’s help
- Analysts say the hermit kingdom’s economic woes and food shortages are likely to continue, though the situation is not as dire as in the late 1990s
- But Beijing is ready to step in with further aid should things worsen, and a visibly thinner Kim can help unify the country, they add
Topic | North Korea
