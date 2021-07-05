Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin during a March 2020 press conference. Photo: AP Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin during a March 2020 press conference. Photo: AP
Malaysia
In dramatic U-turn, embattled Malaysian PM Muhyiddin says parliament will convene on July 26

  • The announcement follows rare public pressure from the country’s king for the legislature to sit and discuss Kuala Lumpur’s pandemic-related policies
  • Parliament has been suspended since January, when Muhyiddin obtained royal assent for a national state of emergency to deal with Covid-19

Bhavan Jaipragas
Updated: 5:38pm, 5 Jul, 2021

