Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin during a March 2020 press conference. Photo: AP
In dramatic U-turn, embattled Malaysian PM Muhyiddin says parliament will convene on July 26
- The announcement follows rare public pressure from the country’s king for the legislature to sit and discuss Kuala Lumpur’s pandemic-related policies
- Parliament has been suspended since January, when Muhyiddin obtained royal assent for a national state of emergency to deal with Covid-19
Topic | Malaysia
