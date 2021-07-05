JCP chief Kazuo Shii criticised the Chinese Communist Party as it marked the centenary of its founding. Photo: Kyodo JCP chief Kazuo Shii criticised the Chinese Communist Party as it marked the centenary of its founding. Photo: Kyodo
Japanese Communist Party snubs China’s Communist Party on centenary, saying it is ‘not worthy’ of name

  • The JCP said the Chinese Communist Party’s actions in Hong Kong, Xinjiang and the East and South China Seas are ‘nothing to do with socialism’
  • It was the only major Japanese party not to congratulate Beijing, although the government held back, sending a message through the ruling LDP instead

Julian Ryall
Julian Ryall

Updated: 6:39pm, 5 Jul, 2021

