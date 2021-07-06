Philippine military officials inspect the scene after an air force C-130 transport plane crashed near the airport in Jolo town, Sulu province. Photo: AFP.” Philippine military officials inspect the scene after an air force C-130 transport plane crashed near the airport in Jolo town, Sulu province. Photo: AFP.”
Philippine military plane crash highlights country’s ageing, stretched equipment

  • An investigation has been launched after a C-130 Hercules transport plane crashed while landing on Jolo Island on Sunday, killing at least 52
  • An analyst said the country’s air assets are overworked, partly because President Rodrigo Duterte refuses to ask for US help during natural disasters

Raissa Robles
Updated: 12:38am, 6 Jul, 2021

