China-India border dispute: New Delhi talks up infrastructure build-up in strategy shift against Beijing
- Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has inaugurated 63 new bridges and 12 roads in seven states that border China in the last month
- Analysts say New Delhi’s move to publicise new infrastructures signals a changing strategy – though it has still been careful when it comes to the sensitive Arunachal Pradesh region
