Aso walks back claim Japan would join US in defence of Taiwan if mainland Chinese forces invade
- Gaffe-prone deputy prime minister had said aggression against the island could be seen as a ‘threat to Japan’s survival’ and that deploying the Self-Defence Forces would therefore ‘not be strange at all’
- He later backtracked, saying any clashes should be resolved through diplomacy. Beijing issued a stern rebuke, saying Japan’s ‘obsession with Taiwan’ showed it had not learned the lessons of history
