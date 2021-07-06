Indians hold national flags and placards during a protest against a 2019 citizenship law introduced by the BJP government that fast-tracked citizenship for refugees of other religions but not Muslims. Photo: AP Indians hold national flags and placards during a protest against a 2019 citizenship law introduced by the BJP government that fast-tracked citizenship for refugees of other religions but not Muslims. Photo: AP
Indians hold national flags and placards during a protest against a 2019 citizenship law introduced by the BJP government that fast-tracked citizenship for refugees of other religions but not Muslims. Photo: AP
India
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Religion is keeping Indians apart, especially in the north of the country: Pew survey

  • The study found Hindus see their religious and national identities as closely intertwined, while a third of respondents don’t want a Muslim neighbour
  • Analysts say Indians are traditionally conservative, but more so after Narendra Modi’s BJP took power in 2014, leading to increased religious polarisation

Topic |   India
Sonia Sarkar
Sonia Sarkar

Updated: 10:15pm, 6 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Indians hold national flags and placards during a protest against a 2019 citizenship law introduced by the BJP government that fast-tracked citizenship for refugees of other religions but not Muslims. Photo: AP Indians hold national flags and placards during a protest against a 2019 citizenship law introduced by the BJP government that fast-tracked citizenship for refugees of other religions but not Muslims. Photo: AP
Indians hold national flags and placards during a protest against a 2019 citizenship law introduced by the BJP government that fast-tracked citizenship for refugees of other religions but not Muslims. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE