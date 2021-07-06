Indians hold national flags and placards during a protest against a 2019 citizenship law introduced by the BJP government that fast-tracked citizenship for refugees of other religions but not Muslims. Photo: AP
Religion is keeping Indians apart, especially in the north of the country: Pew survey
- The study found Hindus see their religious and national identities as closely intertwined, while a third of respondents don’t want a Muslim neighbour
- Analysts say Indians are traditionally conservative, but more so after Narendra Modi’s BJP took power in 2014, leading to increased religious polarisation
Topic | India
Indians hold national flags and placards during a protest against a 2019 citizenship law introduced by the BJP government that fast-tracked citizenship for refugees of other religions but not Muslims. Photo: AP