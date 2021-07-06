Singapore will hold a parliamentary debate on the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA) with India, following opposition concerns about the pact. Photo: Facebook
Singapore officials defend CECA trade pact with India amid immigration concerns
- The 2005 trade pact is in the spotlight after opposition parties claimed it allowed unfettered access to Indian workers
- Singapore has been having an ongoing national debate on racism and ruling PAP politicians said criticism of the pact is fuelling anti-Indian sentiment
Singapore will hold a parliamentary debate on the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA) with India, following opposition concerns about the pact. Photo: Facebook