Most prosecuted traffickers were low-level recruiters rather than middlemen or high-level criminals, according to the report. Photo: Shutterstock
Young members of ethnic minority groups most at risk in Vietnam-China human trafficking trade: report
- The study by the Blue Dragon Children’s Foundation found that groups such as the H’mong and Thai were vulnerable to being caught up in the illicit trade
- More than 60 per cent of victims and prosecuted traffickers were from these communities, and most of the latter had no prior criminal record
Topic | Vietnam
