Young members of ethnic minority groups most at risk in Vietnam-China human trafficking trade: report

  • The study by the Blue Dragon Children’s Foundation found that groups such as the H’mong and Thai were vulnerable to being caught up in the illicit trade
  • More than 60 per cent of victims and prosecuted traffickers were from these communities, and most of the latter had no prior criminal record

Sen Nguyen
Updated: 8:00am, 8 Jul, 2021

