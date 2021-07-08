Chinese coastguard vessels have repeatedly ‘harassed Malaysian energy exploration’, the Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative said in its report. Photo: AP
South China Sea: Chinese coastguard ships, warplanes engaged in ‘parallel escalation’ off Malaysia, US think tank says
- Chinese coastguard ships ‘harassed’ Malaysian vessels near the Kasawari gas field last month, the Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative said in a report
- An earlier patrol by 16 Chinese military aircraft, which Malaysia initially said had violated its airspace, was ‘likely not a coincidence’, the report said
